Short film festival Tropfest is moving to Parramatta

Tropfest 2016 at Centennial Park in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Christopher Pearce/ Getty Images.

The world’s biggest short film festival, Tropfest, is moving to western Sydney as part of a three-year deal.

The free festival John Polson founded 23 years ago almost closed late last year due to financial problems and was cancelled just weeks before it was due to be held in Centennial Park.

But it was resurrected thanks to sponsorship by CGU Insurance, which also guaranteed its continuance over the coming years, and will now move to Parramatta Park, also moving to a Saturday night screening.

The first Tropfest was held in a Kings Cross cafe in 1993 and the annual outdoor screening now attracts more than 50,000 people. An estimated 90,000 fans turned up for the resurrected at festival on Valentine’s Day this year

Tropfest 2017 will be held on Saturday, February 11, in the four-hectare Cattle Paddocks area of Parramatta Park, with Tropfest Jr on the day before in The Crescent, Parramatta Park’s natural amphitheatre, as part of The Crescent Live program.

John Polson said a partnership with Parramatta Park gave the festival greater opportunities and security for the future.

“As Tropfest continues to grow it has become apparent we needed somewhere we could expand and take the festival to a wider audience,” he said.

The theme for the 25th festival is pineapple and submissions will open next month.

