Shoptiques, A Boutique E-Commerce Site Founded By A Model, Raises Cash From Big Name Investors

A few months ago we wrote about a model who was headed to Y Combinator.



Shoptiques was founded by Harvard Business School graduate Olga Vidisheva. It’s an e-commerce site that sells local boutique inventory. All of the items featured on Shoptique are owned and held at the local stores. Shoptiques just photographs the items and features them on its site.

Shoptiques has raised a round from Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock Partners, Benchmark Capital, SV Angel and Y Combinator, TechCrunch reports.

Shoptiques was working out of Dogpatch Labs NYC before Y Combinator. It will launch with items from 25 boutiques across the nation.

