Shopping Really Is As Good As Sex!

Does money buy happiness? Yep.
Spending money triggers as large a release of endorphins as sex, scientists say (via NY Post).
Researchers at a London university made the breakthrough by tracking brain activity during exposure to pornographic photos and clipping from sales promotions.
It gives a whole new meaning to stimulus package…
