Shopping Really Is As Good As Sex!

Does money buy happiness? Yep.

Spending money triggers as large a release of endorphins as sex, scientists say (via NY Post).

Researchers at a London university made the breakthrough by tracking brain activity during exposure to pornographic photos and clipping from sales promotions.

It gives a whole new meaning to stimulus package…

Check out 20 cities where Americans still love to spend money >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.