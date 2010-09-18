Shopping Really Is As Good As Sex!

Gus Lubin
georgetown texas

Does money buy happiness? Yep.

Spending money triggers as large a release of endorphins as sex, scientists say (via NY Post).

Researchers at a London university made the breakthrough by tracking brain activity during exposure to pornographic photos and clipping from sales promotions.

It gives a whole new meaning to stimulus package…

