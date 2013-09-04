U.S. Shoppers Buy More Electronics On Tablets Than They Do On Smartphones

U.S. digital shoppers do more of their consumer electronics-buying on tablets rather than smartphones, according to recent comScore data.

The difference is slight, 2.9% of digital spending on consumer electronics comes from tablets, while 2.6% is driven by smartphones. But this number is more significant in context because smartphone users outnumber tablet users nearly two-to-one.

This data point falls in line with comScore’s claim that average spending per device on tablets is considerably higher than on smartphones, meaning consumers are more likely to make big-ticket purchases (i.e., consumer electronics) on a tablet.

For event tickets, smartphones and tablets combine for an impressive 15.4% of all digital spending. Most mobile event ticket spending is driven by smartphones (10.9%) rather than tablets (4.5%). This data could indicate that consumers are showing a penchant for on-location ticket purchases via smartphone.

In the clothing category (apparel and accessories), mobile’s share of digital commerce is 9.7%.

The average across digital commerce spending is 3.5% through tablets and 6% through smartphone.

On a final note, there are product categories where mobile accounts for an even larger share of spending than it does in the event tickets business. The top category in this sense is actually video games and consoles, in which 23.7% of spending is driven mobile devices, but comScore did not provide a full device breakdown for this category.

