5 Reasons Shopping In Stores Will Never Go Away

AP Photo In this Nov. 9, 2011, file photo, a tourist from Switzerland, looks at jewelry at a Michael Kors store while shopping at Dolphin Mall, in Miami.

As e-commerce becomes more popular, many major American retailers are closing stores.

But there are many reasons that people will continue to shop in stores forever, writes Libra White at the blog Business 2 Community.

White shares a few reasons shopping in stores will never completely go away. Here are a few of our favourites.

1. People like to smell and feel the things they buy. Items like perfume and clothing are better experienced in stores, White writes.

2. Shopping is a social experience. Many people love to shop with friends and family and get feedback on items before purchasing them.

3. Instant gratification. Shipping can add more than a week to the time you’ll receive an item. Not to mention the chance you won’t be home when your package arrives and will have to wait even longer. Go to a store and you’ll receive your item immediately, White writes.

4. No disappointment. If you try on an item in stores and it doesn’t fit, you can simply discard it. Buying clothing online is more risky.

5. No added costs. Shipping costs can be expensive. Sometimes, it’s easier to simply go to the retailer and purchase an item.

Read the rest of White’s reasons here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.