CONFIRMED: Children Love Their Mothers More Than Their Fathers

We love to pamper our mothers more than our dads, according to a new report from Citi. Consumers spent $16.3 billion on Mother’s Day in 2010, while only spending $11.1 billion on Father’s Day.But it isn’t all bad news for dads, with Father’s Day spending expected to reach an 8-year high in 2011.



Consumers are projected to spend $106.49 per person on Father’s Day in 2011, up from $94.32 in 2010.

Dad’s can expect more special outing spending, but home improvement or gardening tools gifts are rising too.

