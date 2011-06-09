CONFIRMED: Children Love Their Mothers More Than Their Fathers

We love to pamper our mothers more than our dads, according to a new report from Citi. Consumers spent $16.3 billion on Mother’s Day in 2010, while only spending $11.1 billion on Father’s Day.But it isn’t all bad news for dads, with Father’s Day spending expected to reach an 8-year high in 2011.

Consumers are projected to spend $106.49 per person on Father’s Day in 2011, up from $94.32 in 2010.

Dad’s can expect more special outing spending, but home improvement or gardening tools gifts are rising too.

Winter holiday spending is far and away the dominant category.

Mother's Day spending beats Father's Day by a mile.

But the gap between Mother's and Father's Day spending has narrowed.

More consumers are heading to department stores for Father's Day this year.

Father's Day spending per category is led by special outings

And where is spending about to boom?

