Amazon Blows Walmart Out Of The Water On Value Survey

Low-income Internet shoppers vastly prefer the world’s largest online retailer to the world’s largest bricks-and-mortar chain, finds new research by BrandIndex. Perceived as offering a better bang for their buck, adults 18+ earning $50,000 or less per year said they prefer Amazon’s online convenience to Walmart’s in-store experience, with its potential for free shipping and no sales tax.



Gas prices may also have something to do with it: Online shopping saves a trip and more pain at the pump. The shoppers may also have been heavily swayed by Amazon’s email bait, which recent studies have found increase spending.

BrandIndex’s scores range from 0 to 100 and are factored by subtracting negative feedback from positive, the site explains. A zero score equates to an equal amount of positive and negative feedback. Currently, Walmart has a score of 22, while Amazon has a score of 71.

You can view both retailers’ scores dating back to 2008, when BrandIndex launched the survey:

Photo: BrandIndex

