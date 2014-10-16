Shoppers Rejoice: Apple Pay Is Coming To The IPad

Apple’s next line of iPads will likely support Apple Pay,according to The New York Times’ Brian Chen. The iPads are expected to be announced at an event on Thursday.

That means all of the iPads Apple shows off on Thursday will have a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. That falls in line with screenshots that were accidentally posted to iTunes earlier, showing that the devices will have Touch ID.

Apple Pay lets users pay for stuff by tapping their iPhone against a special pad at the register. It will work at several major retailers at launch like McDonald’s, the Disney Store, and Panera Bread.

That said, Apple doesn’t expect you to lug around an iPad in lieu of your credit cards.

Apple Pay integration for the iPad is likely geared toward online shopping, where the tablet can really excel. Instead of typing in your credit card every time you want to buy something, you’ll simply authenticate and buy the item with a single click. Shopping apps can build into Apple Pay, and some like Target have already started.

Here’s another theory: Apple’s new iPads could be used as registers to accept payments from iPhones, sort of like an iPad cash register.

