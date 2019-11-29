Furious shoppers say Walmart is selling out of major deals before Black Friday starts, with Apple Watches selling out in minutes

Bethany Biron
Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesMany shoppers seeking a new Apple Watch were out of luck on Wednesday and Thursday.

With just hours until the start of Black Friday, Walmart has reportedly already sold out of several of its hottest deal items, leaving countless shoppers up in arms.

Though Walmart officially opened store doors on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m., it kicked off its discounts online Wednesday at 10 p.m. Despite having extra time to snag a deal, shoppers took to Twitter to complain that several of the most coveted items, like the Apple Watch Series 3, seem to have sold out within minutes.

Consumers expressed frustration over missing out on bargains, leading some to say they would turn to other retailers like Target to fulfil their Black Friday needs.

Even some items like bed sheets weren’t available on Thursday evening.

For some, the rapid selling out has them writing off Walmart completely.

Walmart was not immediately available to respond to Business Insider’s request to comment.

