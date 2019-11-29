Furious shoppers say Walmart is selling out of major deals before Black Friday starts, with Apple Watches selling out in minutes

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Many shoppers seeking a new Apple Watch were out of luck on Wednesday and Thursday.

With just hours until the start of Black Friday, Walmart has reportedly already sold out of several of its hottest deal items, leaving countless shoppers up in arms.

Though Walmart officially opened store doors on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m., it kicked off its discounts online Wednesday at 10 p.m. Despite having extra time to snag a deal, shoppers took to Twitter to complain that several of the most coveted items, like the Apple Watch Series 3, seem to have sold out within minutes.

Consumers expressed frustration over missing out on bargains, leading some to say they would turn to other retailers like Target to fulfil their Black Friday needs.

@Walmart why is it they opened the sale at 5 minutes ago and no one has checked out and they are sold out of Apple Watches? How can you sell out when you haven’t give any out?? Because employees are holding them back!! — Kayla Pitts (@KaylaPi63369533) November 28, 2019

Literally stayed up until 10 just to try and buy an Apple Watch on @Walmart’s website, and they sold out in one minute when it was in my cart. Pissed doesn’t even begin to cover it. — Emily (@emilyne8) November 28, 2019

Nope had to go to target. Walmart sold out — Jason Huber (@_JasonHuber) November 29, 2019

Even some items like bed sheets weren’t available on Thursday evening.

Bed sheets sold out in 3 minutes on walmart’s online black friday sale I need to speak to a manager — Elyssa Marie (@elboseman) November 28, 2019

For some, the rapid selling out has them writing off Walmart completely.

#Walmart sucks! Why post ads for stuff on Black Friday when it sold out in 30 minutes online? Scam! Done with this company! — Mike Nelson (@ShooterNelson) November 28, 2019

Walmart was not immediately available to respond to Business Insider’s request to comment.

