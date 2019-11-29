Furious shoppers say Walmart is selling out of major deals before Black Friday starts, with Apple Watches selling out in minutes

- Several of Walmart’s most coveted Black Friday deals, including the Apple Watch Series 3, sold out within mere minutes after the start of the retailer’s early online Black Friday sales.
- Angry shoppers took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon to share their frustration over missing out on bargains.
- Sign up for Business Insider’s retail newsletter, The Drive-Thru.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
With just hours until the start of Black Friday, Walmart has reportedly already sold out of several of its hottest deal items, leaving countless shoppers up in arms.
Though Walmart officially opened store doors on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m., it kicked off its discounts online Wednesday at 10 p.m. Despite having extra time to snag a deal, shoppers took to Twitter to complain that several of the most coveted items, like the Apple Watch Series 3, seem to have sold out within minutes.
Consumers expressed frustration over missing out on bargains, leading some to say they would turn to other retailers like Target to fulfil their Black Friday needs.
@Walmart why is it they opened the sale at 5 minutes ago and no one has checked out and they are sold out of Apple Watches? How can you sell out when you haven’t give any out?? Because employees are holding them back!!
— Kayla Pitts (@KaylaPi63369533) November 28, 2019
Literally stayed up until 10 just to try and buy an Apple Watch on @Walmart’s website, and they sold out in one minute when it was in my cart. Pissed doesn’t even begin to cover it.
— Emily (@emilyne8) November 28, 2019
Nope had to go to target. Walmart sold out
— Jason Huber (@_JasonHuber) November 29, 2019
Even some items like bed sheets weren’t available on Thursday evening.
Bed sheets sold out in 3 minutes on walmart’s online black friday sale I need to speak to a manager
— Elyssa Marie (@elboseman) November 28, 2019
For some, the rapid selling out has them writing off Walmart completely.
#Walmart sucks! Why post ads for stuff on Black Friday when it sold out in 30 minutes online? Scam! Done with this company!
— Mike Nelson (@ShooterNelson) November 28, 2019
Walmart was not immediately available to respond to Business Insider’s request to comment.
- Read more about Black Friday:
- Shoppers are set to spend a record-setting $US4.4 billion online on Thanksgiving Day, despite Instagram and Facebook outages
- Here’s when stores will open their doors for Black Friday sales
- Black Friday is dying, and the rise of Cyber Monday may be to blame
- The best Black Friday store sales of 2019 – from big-box retailers like Best Buy and Target to startups like Casper and Brooklinen
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.