Nordstrom is selling a $740 jacket with attached gloves, and people are writing sarcastic reviews about ridiculous ways to wear it

Nordstrom The short jacket includes an attached pair of red lambskin gloves.

Nordstrom is selling a $US740 bolero with an attached pair of red gloves from Belgian designer Meryll Rogge.

The jacket, made from silk and lambskin, is meant to evoke the “golden era of Hollywood,” though some people online say it actually reminds them of scrubbing dishes and serial killers.

Now, the jacket has become a meme on Twitter, and it’s also received dozens of sarcastic reviews on Nordstrom’s website.

Rogge told Insider over email that she and her team are loving the “creative writing” that their design has inspired.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Statement gloves are always popular during the winter season, but one designer pair is raising eyebrows for a different reason.

At the time of writing, Nordstrom is selling a $US740 red bolero with an attached set of elbow-length gloves. The short jacket was created by Belgian designer Meryll Rogge and is made from satin and lambskin leather, according to the product’s description page.

But while Nordstrom’s website says the design “evokes the golden era of Hollywood,” people online are arguing that it actually gives off a “serial-killer-chic vibe.”

Nordstrom The questionable garment was designed by Meryll Rogge.

Meryll Rogge’s red bolero seemingly became popular online after Nordstrom featured it in holiday advertisements

Numerous people said on Twitter that they repeatedly saw the jacket in Facebook advertisements and targeted Nordstrom recommendations this weekend.

Today Nordstrom recommended this. For $740 I can look like…Dexter? In a fancy gown? pic.twitter.com/FJxYHIYn6l — Patti Hinze (@hinze_patti) November 26, 2020

Apparently Nordstrom got word of my love of Hannibal, Dexter, and Mind Hunter and decided to suggest a new fashion to show off my taste in entertainment. Just $740! ???? pic.twitter.com/wErzlJ0yse — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) November 30, 2020

This awful $740 gloved satin bolero keeps showing up in my advertisements, and honestly, I'm offended. pic.twitter.com/pkFN89fuU7 — Kira (@kmaustinyoung) November 29, 2020

Facebook ads think that I want $740. satin toilet scrubbing gloves. pic.twitter.com/vsOekUbxmd — Gretchen Ronnevik (@garonnevik) November 27, 2020

I got an add on Facebook for this….

It looks like scrubs and hazard gloves and its $740 pic.twitter.com/b0WCsLNFsn — lish (@lish_mcsweeney) November 29, 2020

As the jacket and gloves became a meme on Twitter, people began to leave sarcastic reviews for the garment on Nordstrom’s website

At the time of writing, Meryll Rogge’s double-satin bolero has received more than 50 reviews on the retailer’s website, with approximately 47% including a five-star rating.

Many of the high reviews also include suggestions for ridiculous â€” and likely sarcastic â€” ways to wear the jacket.

“I bought this for the designated dishwasher of our dirty Thanksgiving dinner dishes this year,” one reviewer wrote. “The red is the perfect signal to know where to take those plates and the gloves offer protection from all that drying dish detergent. Will carry over into Christmas festivities as well.”

“If 2020 were a dress,” another person said. “Straight from the pandemic to the gala. Easy peasy.”

Others who jokingly gave the jacket-and-gloves combo a one-star rating included their thoughts on why they wouldn’t purchase such a garment.

“Listen, I am always on the hunt for my Serial Killer Chic vibe,” one reviewer wrote. “But we all know that silk is impossible to clean! It’s way too risky for my purposes, especially at this price. I’m going to have to stick to rubber gloves.”

“I thought these would be perfect for my exotic animal dentistry practice, but alas, they did not offer my hands and arms the protection that I need for flossing rhino teeth,” another person said.

While it’s unclear if any of the reviewers actually purchased the jacket, or are considering it, there’s no doubt that the garment is growing in popularity. Nearly 10,000 people are viewing it on Nordstrom’s website at the time of writing.

Nordstrom Nearly 10,000 people were viewing the jacket around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Rogge told Insider over email that she and her team are ‘absolutely thrilled’ by the reaction to her design

The designer said the garment was created in October 2019 as “a reflection” of the brand’s identity, which combines “both masculine and feminine elements.” To make the piece, her team sourced handwoven satin that was “produced on a small ancient loom” in Italy, and later “assembled it in a workshop, all by hand.”

“Little did we know that a year later, we would be in the middle of an international pandemic, and that our accessory would be the starting point for such a fun and unexpected discussion,” she said.

After all, Rogge and her team “firmly believe fashion should be a source of fun and joy.”

“The comments really made us laugh!” she said. “We absolutely loved the story of the lobster and would definitely give it the ‘best fashion humour award.’ Congratulations to the talented writer.”

She was referencing this comment left on Nordstrom’s website:“If it wasn’t obvious, I’m a lobster. I wear regular clothes to cover up that fact. But this year I wanted to come clean. I don’t know if it’s the COVID or staying at home reflecting, but I am happy I came to this decision. I thought the silk red lobster hand gloves would be a way to ease people into what I’m about to tell them, and obviously the gown is to die for. So here I am, throwing my shot this year. Wish me luck!” “Our warmest thanks for all of your witty comments and to everyone defending our love of fashion out there â€” thank you!” Rogge continued. “We’re happy our object inspired all this creative writing. We are aware this item is not accessible for a lot of people, but firmly believe our collection is here for everyone to enjoy!”

Representatives for Nordstrom did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.