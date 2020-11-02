People are calling to boycott Home Depot after its co-founder said he was voting for Trump and encouraged others to do the same

Rob Kinmonth/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images Bernie Marcus (right) cofounded Home Depot.

People on social media are calling for a boycott of Home Depot after its co-founder pledged his support for President Trump in the upcoming 2020 election.

In a Friday opinion article in Fox News, Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus explained why he was supporting a second term for President Trump and why other Americans should do similarly.

Marcus donated $US7 million to Trump during the 2016 campaign, data from the Centre for Responsive Politics showed.

“Bernie retired from The Home Depot about 20 years ago and does not speak on behalf of the company,” a Home Depot spokesperson told Business Insider. “The Home Depot does not give money to presidential campaigns or endorse presidential candidates.”

Angry shoppers are once again calling for a boycott of Home Depot after its co-founder announced his support for President Trump in the 2020 election.

Would you do me a quick favor and please comment with #BoycottHomeDepot to get this trending? I want to make sure the co-founder of Home Depot, Bernie Marcus, pays for saying that Trump deserves a second term. — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) October 30, 2020

We’ve been Lowe’s Shoppers since the guy first let his political preferences be known. Done. #HomeDepot #Boycott #HomeDepotEndorsesTrump — Patricia L Harris (@patricialeapens) October 30, 2020

Marcus caused a similar uproar in July of 2019 when he said he planned to donate to to the president’s 2020 reelection bid in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Following the publication of the interview, the #boycotthomedepot hashtag was used in tweets to call out Marcus’ donations to Trump.

Marcus, who Forbes reported is worth $US7.4 billion, left Home Dept in 2002 but the billionaire is a known megadonor for the GOP and donated $US7 million to Trump during the 2016 campaign, data from the Centre for Responsive Politics showed.

In response to the latest backlash against Home Depot on Twitter, some people vocalized support for Marcus’ position. Others criticised the boycott and noted that the backlash for Home Depot was undeserved, given that Marcus had retired in 2002.

HOME DEPOT didn't donate anything to Trump!! Bernie Marcus, who hasn't been a part of Home Depot for 15 yrs does support Trump. Arthur Blank, the other founder of Home Depot supports Biden. — Mike In Kennesaw (@OpposableThumb1) October 31, 2020

