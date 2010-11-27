Shoppers Arming Themselves For Black Friday Shopping...Literally

Today’s Drudge Twitter feed is essentially just a stream of links to stories about Americans behaving badly at shopping malls that may lead you to conclude the country is on the verge of total shopping anarchy.



Wisconsin:

Several hundred shoppers were in line just after 10 p.m., when the woman attempted to move to the front of the line, police said. When she was confronted by other shoppers, she made threats to retrieve a gun and shoot the shoppers. No gun was found.

Florida:

Michelle Holder of Lake Worth was looking forward to buying her college-bound daughter a new laptop for Christmas…She bought a few kitchen items only to see a fellow shopper being arrested for menacingly showing a pistol in his waistband.

According to Boynton Beach police log, that shopper was Christopher Scott, 49. Police report “Scott had a 40 calibre Glock with a 30 round magazine on his hip in a holster.”

They also found two concealed knives and a “pepper grenade” on his belt, as well as prescription meds with no label or prescription for them, police reported.

“I’m not doing this next year,” Holder said.

Indianapolis:

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported an off-duty officer working at the Walmart Supercenter, 10617 E. Washington St., had to intervene when customers were arguing about a person accused of cutting in line at a checkout counter.

And then there’s the pre-shopping brawling.

