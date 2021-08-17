Grocery store shopper left terrified at the ‘ferocious’ speed of her cashier’s scanning that felt ‘like a slot machine’

A UK shopper said she was left shaken after a cashier scanned her items too quickly. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

A woman has said that an Aldi cashier scanned her items at a “ferocious” speed, per TeessideLive.

The shopper said she was left “crying and shaking” as “huge towers” of groceries piled up.

The woman has put off returning to the Aldi store after the incident “knocked her confidence”.

A woman has said she felt shaken after a grocery store cashier scanned her items at a “ferocious” speed, and is now too anxious to return to the store.

The woman, unnamed, told TeessideLive that she was shocked by the “disgracefully rude” cashier at an Aldi store in Guisborough, northern England.

The woman said that the cashier scanned her grocery items at breakneck speed, causing them to fall to the floor “like a slot machine,” and refused to slow down, even as “huge towers” of items collected at the edge of packing area, per TeessideLive.

The 35-year-old shopper told TeessideLive that the cashier said that she “obviously wasn’t packing quickly enough.”

“I asked the cashier to please stop scanning through more food and that it felt like he was throwing the items at me,” the woman told the local news outlet.

“He could see my struggle and when a tin finally fell, I began crying and shaking.”

Read more:

Uber CEO describes ongoing ‘battle’ with Instacart as he predicts groceries will become a significant portion of his company’s business in the next 2 years

She said that the cashier was “continuously scanning” and “piling food high” despite her best efforts to pack quickly, per TeessideLive.

The woman, who was shopping with her three young children at the time, told TeessideLive that another staff member tried to diffuse the situation, before the cashier walked away.

“The other worker was very lovely and understanding,” the woman told TeessideLive. “But the incident has personally knocked my confidence.”

She told TeessideLive that, despite shopping at Aldi for the past 10 years, she feels “worried” about going into her local chain after the incident.

“I’ll have to face it at some stage, but the experience has really unnerved me and I’ll be steering well clear of that particular employee,” she told TeessideLive.

“Shopping with three children can be challenging enough without suffering panic and anxiety at the checkout and leaving the store in tears,” she said, per TeesideLive.

The woman said that she reported the altercation to Aldi’s customer care team.

“Our colleagues are trained to work at a pace suitable for each individual customer,” an Aldi spokesperson told TeessideLive.

The spokesperson said that the store had apologized to the woman and “hope to see her again in the future,” per TeessideLive.

Aldi did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.