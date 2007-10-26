ShopNBC Producer ValueVision (VVTV) Boots CEO

Henry Blodget

The producer of NBC’s TV shopping network, ShopNBC, also announced that sales are sucking wind (as a result, of course, of a “challenging retailing environment”–not anything having to do with ValueVision or ShopNBC).  The forced departure of ValueVision CEO William Lansing was clearly abrupt: ValueVision has retained not only search firm Spencer Stuart to find a new CEO, but management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to run the firm in the absence of one.

