ShopNBC Producer ValueVision (VVTV) Boots CEO

The producer of NBC’s TV shopping network, ShopNBC, also announced that sales are sucking wind (as a result, of course, of a “challenging retailing environment”–not anything having to do with ValueVision or ShopNBC). The forced departure of ValueVision CEO William Lansing was clearly abrupt: ValueVision has retained not only search firm Spencer Stuart to find a new CEO, but management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal to run the firm in the absence of one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.