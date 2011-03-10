Shopkick Passes 1 Million Users

A nice milestone for Shopkick, the sort-of “Foursquare for shopping” app: It has passed the 1 million users mark, Shopkick cofounder and CEO Cyriac Roeding tells us.



At the end of January, Shopkick had 750,000 users, so that’s basically 250,000 new users in a month. Pretty good!

Shopkick offers deals and rewards with some big-name partners, including Best Buy, Target, Macy’s, Sports Authority, Crate and Barrel, and more.

Click here for more stats and analysis about Shopkick’s growth from our late-January report.

