Here's How Shopkick Works -- That New "Foursquare For Shopping" iPhone App

Shopkick, a new mobile commerce/location startup, launched its flagship iPhone app today.



(Read our preview from last night: “PAY ATTENTION TO THIS STARTUP: Shopkick, Launching Today, Is Foursquare For Shopping — With Actual Rewards“)

The basic idea is that it’s an app you use when you’re shopping in a store or a mall to collect points, browse specials, and earn real-money rewards, including gift certificates.

In theory, stores will get more foot traffic and more sales, so they’re happy to pay Shopkick a small commission for people to walk into the store or a commission on Shopkick users’ purchases, if they buy merchandise that’s being promoted in the Shopkick app.

The company’s cofounders gave a live demo at an American Eagle Outfitters store in New York’s Times Square, and it worked.

