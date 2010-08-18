Here's How Shopkick Works -- That New "Foursquare For Shopping" iPhone App

Shopkick, a new mobile commerce/location startup, launched its flagship iPhone app today.
(Read our preview from last night: “PAY ATTENTION TO THIS STARTUP: Shopkick, Launching Today, Is Foursquare For Shopping — With Actual Rewards“)
The basic idea is that it’s an app you use when you’re shopping in a store or a mall to collect points, browse specials, and earn real-money rewards, including gift certificates.
In theory, stores will get more foot traffic and more sales, so they’re happy to pay Shopkick a small commission for people to walk into the store or a commission on Shopkick users’ purchases, if they buy merchandise that’s being promoted in the Shopkick app.
The company’s cofounders gave a live demo at an American Eagle Outfitters store in New York’s Times Square, and it worked.
Presumably, we'd be trying clothes on in here, and then buying it. But for now, we're scanning a barcode.
There's also room in the app to promote discounts and deals. Shopkick gets a commission on your entire purchase if you buy something that's being promoted in Shopkick.
What are all these Kickbucks worth? For now, a few rewards including Facebook credits, the Sex and the City DVD, etc.
It looks like 250 Kickbucks can be redeemed for $1 worth of gift certificates right now, starting at a $2 Best Buy gift certificate. But Shopkick's cofounders tell us that these exchange rates may fluctuate based on the merchant. This isn't a fast way to earn a lot of money, but it's not as bad as it could have been.
Here's Shopkick cofounder and CEO Cyriac Roeding demonstrating the app at American Eagle for today's launch.
Roeding used to work at CBS as their mobile guru, and has attracted backers including Kleiner Perkins' iFund, Greylock, and LinkedIn founder Reed Hastings.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.