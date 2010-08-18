Here's How Shopkick Works -- That New "Foursquare For Shopping" iPhone App

Dan Frommer
Shopkick app

Shopkick, a new mobile commerce/location startup, launched its flagship iPhone app today.

(Read our preview from last night: “PAY ATTENTION TO THIS STARTUP: Shopkick, Launching Today, Is Foursquare For Shopping — With Actual Rewards“)

The basic idea is that it’s an app you use when you’re shopping in a store or a mall to collect points, browse specials, and earn real-money rewards, including gift certificates.

In theory, stores will get more foot traffic and more sales, so they’re happy to pay Shopkick a small commission for people to walk into the store or a commission on Shopkick users’ purchases, if they buy merchandise that’s being promoted in the Shopkick app.

The company’s cofounders gave a live demo at an American Eagle Outfitters store in New York’s Times Square, and it worked.

Here we are in Times Square. (Eww.)

Oh, hey, it's American Eagle. Let's check it out.

We pop open the Shopkick app on our iPhone. It picks up a signal from this box in the corner.

We can now earn more Kickbucks for doing stuff in the store, such as stepping into a dressing room.

Presumably, we'd be trying clothes on in here, and then buying it. But for now, we're scanning a barcode.

Our Shopkick app recognises it.

Validating...

And we earn another 35 points.

There's also room in the app to promote discounts and deals. Shopkick gets a commission on your entire purchase if you buy something that's being promoted in Shopkick.

Let's try it again at this Best Buy near the office. We walk in...

And BOOM! 75 Kickbucks for walking in the store. It actually works!

Best Buy is offering 10% off a single item. We might return...

So, what else is in the app? Here's an area where you can see your rewards or bonuses.

Here's where you see bonuses that you can unlock.

What are all these Kickbucks worth? For now, a few rewards including Facebook credits, the Sex and the City DVD, etc.

It looks like 250 Kickbucks can be redeemed for $1 worth of gift certificates right now, starting at a $2 Best Buy gift certificate. But Shopkick's cofounders tell us that these exchange rates may fluctuate based on the merchant. This isn't a fast way to earn a lot of money, but it's not as bad as it could have been.

Utilities screen.

You can also link your Shopkick app to a store's own reward program, so they can share data.

Here's Shopkick cofounder and CEO Cyriac Roeding demonstrating the app at American Eagle for today's launch.

Roeding used to work at CBS as their mobile guru, and has attracted backers including Kleiner Perkins' iFund, Greylock, and LinkedIn founder Reed Hastings.

Bonus: iPhone cookies from today's event.

Now, don't miss...

The Truth About The iPad, Day 100

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.