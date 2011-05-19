Shopkick Scores A Big Deal With The CW

Shopkick founder and CEO Cyriac Roeding

Shopkick, the shopping app for smartphones, has always had impressive deals with retail partners, including Best Buy, Target, Crate and Barrel, etc.Now, it’s launching a new deal with a big media partner, the CW network.



The CW will announce a partnership with Shopkick during its upfront presentation on Thursday, we’re told.

Viewers will be able to earn special discounts and rewards by opening the Shopkick app during CW shows, reminded by on-screen notices. The Shopkick app will automatically recognise commercials — using a phone’s microphone, we assume — and will credit users with deals and rewards.

Sounds interesting. Now we’ll see if advertisers buy in, and if Shopkick can get similar deals with more networks.

Shopkick has more than 1.5 million users; 40% are active monthly and 20% are active weekly, according to the company.

