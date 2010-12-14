Shopkick Gets Another Big Partner: Crate And Barrel

Shopkick, the mobile commerce/location startup that competes with Foursquare and Facebook, just scored another distribution deal with another big-name retailer.
Crate and Barrel, the furniture and home goods store, will install Shopkick in all of its U.S. stores by next February, and in its New York and Chicago stores by this Saturday, Dec. 18.
Shopkick is part “check-in” app and part real-money rewards program. Shoppers earn deals and points worth real-money rewards, in exchange for coming into stores and scanning barcodes with their iPhones or Android phones.
But is anyone actually using it?
Shopkick refuses to say how many people are using its apps, so the only way to know that it might actually be succeeding is that it keeps getting new, big-brand stores to participate in its program. It is already working with American Eagle, Best Buy, Target, Macy’s, Sports Authority, and Simon Malls, the biggest U.S. shopping mall company.
And American Eagle has already quadrupled the number of its stores with Shopkick presence, to 200 from 50, after 3 months of using it, we’re told.
Presumably, we'd be trying clothes on in here, and then buying it. But for now, we're scanning a barcode.
There's also room in the app to promote discounts and deals. Shopkick gets a commission on your entire purchase if you buy something that's being promoted in Shopkick.
What are all these Kickbucks worth? For now, a few rewards including Facebook credits, the Sex and the City DVD, etc.
It looks like 250 Kickbucks can be redeemed for $1 worth of gift certificates right now, starting at a $2 Best Buy gift certificate. But Shopkick's cofounders tell us that these exchange rates may fluctuate based on the merchant. This isn't a fast way to earn a lot of money, but it's not as bad as it could have been.
Here's Shopkick cofounder and CEO Cyriac Roeding demonstrating the app at American Eagle for today's launch.
Roeding used to work at CBS as their mobile guru, and has attracted backers including Kleiner Perkins' iFund, Greylock, and LinkedIn founder Reed Hastings.
