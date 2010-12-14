Shopkick Gets Another Big Partner: Crate And Barrel

Shopkick, the mobile commerce/location startup that competes with Foursquare and Facebook, just scored another distribution deal with another big-name retailer.



Crate and Barrel, the furniture and home goods store, will install Shopkick in all of its U.S. stores by next February, and in its New York and Chicago stores by this Saturday, Dec. 18.

Shopkick is part “check-in” app and part real-money rewards program. Shoppers earn deals and points worth real-money rewards, in exchange for coming into stores and scanning barcodes with their iPhones or Android phones.

But is anyone actually using it?

Shopkick refuses to say how many people are using its apps, so the only way to know that it might actually be succeeding is that it keeps getting new, big-brand stores to participate in its program. It is already working with American Eagle, Best Buy, Target, Macy’s, Sports Authority, and Simon Malls, the biggest U.S. shopping mall company.

And American Eagle has already quadrupled the number of its stores with Shopkick presence, to 200 from 50, after 3 months of using it, we’re told.

