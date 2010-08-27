Shopkick CEO: Here's Why Big Retail Stores Like Best Buy Are Betting On My iPhone Shopping Startup

Shopkick is a new iPhone app that rewards you for simply walking into one of their partner stores. Users can collect “kickbucks” and then redeem the Shopkick currency for gift cards, song downloads, Facebook credits, and more.



Co-founder and CEO Cyriac Roeding tells us how Shopkick works and how they got an awesome list of partners.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

