Shopkick CEO: Here's What Sets Us Apart From Foursquare

Shopkick co-founder and CEO Cyriac Roeding thinks there are three different groups of location-based apps:



Social (ie: Foursquare, Gowalla)

Games (ie: MyTown)

Shopping

“I think that location-based shopping requires a completely different approach,” Roeding tells us. “It’s a completely new form of app.”

The Shopkick CEO explains in more detail on the differences between his company and other location-based apps.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

