Shopkick CEO: Here's What Sets Us Apart From Foursquare

Shopkick co-founder and CEO Cyriac Roeding thinks there are three different groups of location-based apps:
- Social (ie: Foursquare, Gowalla)
- Games (ie: MyTown)
- Shopping
“I think that location-based shopping requires a completely different approach,” Roeding tells us. “It’s a completely new form of app.”
The Shopkick CEO explains in more detail on the differences between his company and other location-based apps.
Also Watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs With Cyriac Roeding HERE >
Don’t Miss…
– Shopkick CEO: Here’s Why Big Retail Stores Like Best Buy Are Betting On My iPhone Shopping Startup
– Foursquare CEO: “Check-In” Functionality Will Be A Commodity
– Jimmy Wales: How To Build A Successful Business
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.