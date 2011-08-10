Shopkick Celebrates Its 1st Birthday With 6.5 Million Product Scans And 12 Mega Partnerships

Shopkick is a location-based shopping app that rewards people in stores. Users scan products from partnering brands to receive points and discounts.



The “Foursquare for shopping” app just turned one, and it has a lot to celebrate.

In March, the app passed one million users. To date, more than 6.5 million products have been scanned via Shopkick, and 12 new partners have come on board including CoverGirl, Disney, General Mills, Levi’s, Mr. Clean, Olay, Revlon, and Trident.

Last year, Shopkick launched in the Times Square American Eagle store and wowed our editor, Dan Frommer.

Here’s how the shopping app works, from the moment you walk in a store >>

