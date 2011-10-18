Shopify Raises $15 Million To Keep eBay At Bay

Tobias Lütke, CEO and founder of Spotify

Shopify, the online storefront platform, has raised $15 million, All Things D reports.Bessemer Venture Partners, FirstMark Capital, Felicis Ventures and Georgian Partners all invested.



The company has seen solid growth, generating $100 million in 2010 sales, but it may need the capital to fend off eBay which recently entered its space with X.commerce.

