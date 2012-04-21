Look What People Are Saying About The Restaurant That Could Be The Next Chipotle

Score: 2/5

Two of my favourite things are Chipotle and Asian food, so I was REALLY excited for this place. So far, pretty disappointing. First of all, everyone was nice but I noticed nobody making my banh mi was wearing gloves, including (worst of all) the checkout person who was also touching money (and my sandwich). That's a problem. Second, I liked the meat that came in my banh mi but the bread was just mediocre. And I didn't love the papaya slaw either. You know what would be great? If I could actually customise my toppings like um... Chipotle? The slaw is pre-made with carrots, cucumber, jalapeno I think and not customisable at all. The whole thing was quite spicy, too spicy, and there was no warning whatsoever about this. Guess I won't be bringing my kids there ever (and we live nearby -- I take them to the Chipotle one block away all the time, Chipotle has a great kids menu).

Here's my takeaway from that banh mi: anyone remember that food truck Phenomenon from DC this summer? They served pho and banh mi sandwiches. The banh mi sandwich was amazing. They closed down at the end of the summer because of some weird personal drama of the girl running it but that's just it -- she was a college student at GW and this was her summer gig. So a college girl running a food truck makes a (much) better banh mi than Chipotle's 'next big thing' which they presumably spent millions of dollars and their best people developing. How is that possible?

All in all, so far this place has a long way to go. I'm hoping the concept and the food are fluid and will be a work-in-progress as a test store. Because I don't think this is ready for prime time rollout at all.

(Note: this review was based on a visit on opening day, so there's plenty of room for future improvement).

Update: I've now been multiple times to try everything because I live right nearby and love Asian food (and Chipotle). The food is TOO DAMN SPICY. (Picture the rent is too damn high guy pounding his fist when you read that). It wouldn't be so annoying if the menu actually said what is spicy and what is not -- but there is no info whatsoever. It's a mystery. All in all the food is not good enough to play spicy-roulette or do a full voir dire with the serving person every time about every single meat and vegetable. The menu needs more information and the flavours need a refresh because they are nothing special.

