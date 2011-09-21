What People Are Saying About ShopHouse, The New Chipotle Offshoot That's Setting The Stock On Fire

Score: 4/5

Just had a very pleasant curry from the new Asian Chipotle: nicely cooked brown rice, yummy tofu, fresh Chinese eggplant and basil, cilantro, crispy garlic, and a side of truly (but not chokingly) spicy red sauce. I arrived at 1pm and moved through the restaurant really fast, especially considering that today was the hard opening.

Every single staff member was eager to explain the concept and respond to requests, from the guy who handed me a menu as soon as I came in to the lady in charge of scooping rice, who was determined to give me exactly how much I wanted (and I didn't even care). I don't think the Yelper below who described this place as 'leftovers in a bowl' really got the concept, which is an instant, fresh lunch for people who like Asian flavours. It succeeds at what it sets out to be. (And for the record, it tastes great.) There's still some room for improvement:

Nutrition facts were hard to come by. This seemed to be the one area where the staff was ignorant. I imagine a lot of people will be coming in here hoping to get a healthy meal. I asked the sauce guy which of the three options was the least caloric; he looked at me with confusion, pointed to the red sauce, and said 'this one's really spicy.' I said no no, that's great, I love spice, but which has the fewest calories? Again, nothing. So I said, which has the lowest fat? And he said 'I tell you what, I'll give you this red sauce on the side, OK?' Uh, OK. It was delicious! But probably not the least caloric.

There's a limit of one protein, one vegetable, and one garnish per bowl. Why not do what the Mexican Chipotle does and take the cap off the limit on veggies? I wanted green beans and broccoli with my eggplant. But overall, ShopHouse - good job!

