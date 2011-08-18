Chicago Gears Up For The Nation's First 14-Day Shopping Festival

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

What recession? Chicago’s Magnificent Mile is gearing up for the launch of the country’s very first shopping festival. In-Fashion: The Magnificent Mile Shopping Festival presented by MasterCard (who else?) will kick off on Friday, August 26.The ode to spending will continue for two full weeks with celebrity appearances, tons of special offers, dining events, and sweepstakes giveaways. The event comes to a close on September 8 with the Windy City’s own version of Fashion’s Night Out.



Those soon boarding flights to Chicago with a little extra money in their pockets, listen up! In between all the spending and debt-wracking, visitors to the Magnificent Mile will have a chance to win some cool free stuff. For every $100 spent during the festival, shoppers will receive one sweepstakes card, entering them into a drawing for a myriad of grand prizes.

Prizes up for grabs include a stay at Fairmount Chicago Millennium Park’s swanky Presidential Suite; 52 Weeks of Dining (dinner for four once a week for a year); and a “Rich with Culture” package that includes Broadway in Chicago tickets along with annual passes to Chicago museums and attractions.

Source: PRNewswire

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.