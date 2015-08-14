An outrageous brand run by a 23-year-old is taking over teen retail

Shop Jeen, an over-the-top online teen store, is becoming a major player in the teen retail sector.

This is partially because the company truly caters to an emoji-loving, Internet-obsessed generation with a mildly offensive clothing selection, Alexis Swerdloff of New York Magazine reports.



Another major component of its appeal is its 23-year-old CEO, Erin Yogasundram. She runs the company with 26-year-old creative director Amelia Muqbel.

The store has garnered attention for being incredibly Internet-friendly, Sweredloff notes.

“I’ll find myself up late at night, my thumb just scrolling through Tumblr. I’m probably the oldest person on there; most of the people I follow are 14 and 15,” Muqbel said.

Yogasundrume started selling goods online on eBay when she was 11.

“So I had my mum make an eBay account, because I had to be 13 to make it,” she expained to The Fader.



Earlier this year, Chanel sued Shop Jeen for selling phone cases that were designed to look like Chanel perfume models, Racked reported.

“That was like a ‘Whoa, we can’t get away with this stuff, people are watching what we’re doing’ moment,” she said to Swerdloff, adding that it all worked out fine, because the team “[has] a good lawyer.”

New York Magazine notes that Shop Jeen’s website sells its own brand, Netgear90, accessories, and other brands.

Shop Jeen has a massive Instagram following — over 400,000 loyal followers — where the company posts photos of its clothing and memes that resonate with teens.



Additionally, Yogasundram has over 73,000 following her on Instagram, and she wants it to be that way.”There are not that many companies where you see the CEO’s face in your head, other than, like, Steve Jobs,” she said to New York Magazine.

MTV went so far to call her the “Queen Bee of The Internet.”



Yogasundrum thinks that her ability to relate to her customers is what has set her company apart.

“We want people to know that they’re buying from people just like them. I really am like everyone else, except for the fact that I hustle. I’m a 23-year-old girl. I have the same problems as every other 23-year-old girl. Boys suck,” she said to The Fader.

“But we’ve really fostered a community of strong girls and want to empower them. So many brands are these 50-year-old suit guys trying to figure out how to sell to millennial girls. It’s authentic and I think you can feel it.”





