Nineteen people, including two children, were wounded in a shooting at a Mother’s Day parade in New Orleans, AP reports.

Most of the injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police say. A 10-year-old girl suffered a graze wound, WVUE reports. At least four people were in surgery.

An FBI representative told AP there was no sign it was a terrorist attack. “It’s strictly an act of street violence in New Orleans,” Mary Beth Romig said.

The suspects remain at large. WDSU says police are looking for three people who were seen running from the scene, in connection with the shootings. Motive is unknown.

From Nola.com :

[New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Ronal Serpas] said those three suspects likely worked together, and at least two different weapons were used.

“It appears that these two or three people just for a reason unknown to us started shooting at, towards, or in the crowd,” Serpas said .”It was over in just a matter of seconds. Police were everywhere.”

About 300 people were near the intersection of Frenchmen and North Villere Streets in the 7th Ward when the shooting started.