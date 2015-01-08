Policewoman Shot Dead In Paris This Morning

Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve speaks to the press at the offices of the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo on January 7, 2015 in Paris, France.

A policewoman has died and a civil employee is seriously hurt after a shooting in the south of Paris Thursday morning, France24 reports.

The two people were shot near a metro station in Montrogue.

So far, no connection has been established between this morning’s shooting and yesterday’s terrorist attack at the Paris office of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, which left 12 dead.

France’s interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve said the suspect is on the run, according to the AFP. It was earlier reported that the gunman had been detained.

There are also reports of an explosion that happened at kebab shot near a mosque in Lyon, but it hasn’t been confirmed if there’s a link to Wednesday’s Paris assault.

Police are still hunting for two suspects — brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi — who escaped by car after killing 12 people, including Charlie Hebdo’s editor-in-chief, three cartoonists, and two police officers.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Hamyd Mourad, voluntarily turned himself over to authorities Thursday morning.

