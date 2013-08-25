3 Dead After Shooting Spree In North Florida

A gunman went on a shooting rampage against employees of his former workplace in Lake Butler, Fla. Saturday morning, leaving three dead — including himself — and two others injured, AP reports.

Police said that at around 9 a.m., Hubert Allen Jr., 72, killed former co-worker Rolando Gonzalez-Delgado, 28, then drove a short distance to a farm where he shot and killed his 80-year-old former boss, Marvin Pritchett.

He then shot and wounded 66-year-old Lewis Mabrey, Jr., another former co-worker who was nearby.

A short time later, police say Allen then went to the headquarters of his former employer, Pritchett Trucking, and shot and critically injured 44-year-old David Griffis.

Police told the AP that Allen then returned to his home and killed himself. Allen is the step-grandfather of Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller, according to NESN.

