Standoff In Upstate New York Involving Man Who Allegedly Killed 4

Police released a photo of suspect Kurt Myers.

Photo: Police

A shooting spree in upstate New York has left four people killed and at least two others wounded this morning, according to the Utica Observer Dispatch.Suspect Kurt Myers, 64, allegedly used a long gun for the shootings in downtown Herkimer, a village of about 7,500 people about 80 miles northwest of Albany.



Nowhe’s holed up on Main Street.

Superintendent of New York State Police Jospeh D’Amico told reporters that troopers exchanged gunfire with the Myers when they first arrived at the scene of now-abandoned sports bar where they believe he’s hiding.

There are reports that Myers worked at the oil change garage where one of the shootings took place.

Photo: screenshot/Fox News

Police believe Myers set his apartment in nearby Mohawk on fire at about 9:30 a.m. before heading to a local barber shop where several people were shot and then going to the car wash.Firefighters put the blaze out around 11 and police were seen taking six long guns but would not confirm if they belonged to the suspect.

SWAT teams subsequently entered Freddy’s jewellers in Herkimer, but found no one.

“What’s going on today in the Mohawk Valley is very intense,” local resident Don Heath Jr. said. “Something like this never happens around here so this is a scary thing.”

Everyone in #Herkimer County is asked to stay indoors. — Capital Region News (@CapRegionNews) March 13, 2013

More to come as details become available.

Herkimer, New York (A)

Photo: Google Maps

