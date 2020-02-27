5 people killed in 'horrific shooting' at Molson Coors Beverage Co. complex in Milwaukee, others injured, president says

Multiple people were gunned down at the Molson Coors Beverage Co. complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed the “horrific shooting” to reporters and said “multiple dead” were dead.

President Donald Trump told journalists at the White House that the attacker killed five people and injured others.

The iconic building has been dubbed “Miller Valley,” because of the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors. The massive complex features corporate offices, a 160-year-old brewery, a packaging centre that pumps out thousands of cans and bottles by the minute, and a distribution centre that spans the size of five football fields, the AP reported.

However, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett spoke to reporters at the scene and confirmed that “a horrific shooting had occurred” and several people had died.

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. It’s a very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” the mayor said. Barrett declined to provide specifics, including the death toll, but said police are sweeping the sprawling campus.

“Our hearts break for them and their loved ones,” Trump said. “We send our condolences. We’ll be with them, and it’s a terrible thing, a terrible thing.”

Police tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that they were responding to a “critical incident” at the iconic building and asked people to steer clear of the “active scene” on W. State Street. The number shared by the president has not been confirmed by authorities and it’s unknown if the shooter is among them.

No ‘active threat,’ police say

About two hours after the initial report, police tweeted that there is no “active threat,” but asked people to continue to stay away from the still active scene.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Update regarding the critical incident that occurred on the 4100 block of West State Street. There is no active threat; however, this scene is still an active. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn’t provide any further details, AP said. The company’s Twitter page echoed the messages shared by police.

There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able. — Molson Coors Beverage Company (@MolsonCoors) February 26, 2020

Massive law enforcement response

WISN-TV reported that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings, AP said.

NBC affiliate TMJ-4 shared video from the scene that showed numerous fire trucks, police cruisers, and sheriff’s deputies vehicles rushing by, tactical units emerging from SWAT trucks, and ATF, and FBI officials heading into the campus. Mayor Tom Barrett was reported to be on scene.

The channel also shared audio from two dispatch calls informing police officers of an “active shooter” and “reports of one person shot at Miller Coors.”

Two hours after the incident was first reported, however, no victims had been taken to a Trauma One centre at Froedtert Hospital, according to WTMJ-TV.

Milwaukee resident James Boyles told the Journal Sentinel that his wife Lasonya Ragdales works in the claims department at Molson Coors. She texted Boyles that there was an active shooter in the building so she was locked in a room with other colleagues.

‘Find a safe place to hide’

Jermont Terry from CBS Chicago wrote on Twitter that employees had been instructed to “find a safe space to hide” and that the brewing company’s headquarter was locked down.

BREAKING NOW: Employees ordered to find a safe place to hide inside the Miller Coors plant in Milwaukee. @MilwaukeePolice confirm active shooter. Plant is on lock down! @MeganHickeyTV and I are on road to this active scene. @cbschicago for updates. — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) February 26, 2020

Dan O’Donnell of “The Dan O’Donnell Show” cited sources who told him that the alleged shooter was among the dead.

BREAKING: Sources indicate that at least two people are dead, including the gunman, in an active shooting incident at the Molson Coors campus today. Source says suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot wound. Seven people total shot — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 26, 2020

The Marquette Police Department wrote on Twitter that it was responding alongside Milwaukee police officers.

The critical incident occurring at the Molson Coors campus is near the 4000 block of West State Street. Please stay clear of this area. We offer our prayers and support for the family and friends of those affected and for the entire Molson Coors family. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) February 26, 2020

‘Miller Valley’ is a Milwaukee fixture

The popular building has been dubbed “Miller Valley,” because of the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors, AP reported. MillerCoors changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Co. last year.

The massive Molson Coors complex includes corporate offices, a 160-year-old brewery, a packaging centre that pumps out thousands of cans and bottles by the minute, and a distribution centre that spans the size of five football fields.

It is frequented by tourists because tours take them to underground caves that were once used as storage areas for the beer. They also get to enjoy a saloon, a champagne room meeting hall and an outdoor beer garden, AP said.

Politicians respond to ‘tragedy’ and decry gun violence

Alderman Russel W. Stamper II sent a statement to Insider, “offering sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of today’s horrific mass workplace shooting at Molson Coors.”

He went on to say: “The coming days and weeks ahead will be unimaginably challenging for them. The vile and heinous deadly violence that was perpetrated at the brewery complex today has no place in our society and makes no sense. The cold disregard for human lives and the lack of value for human life that was shown must be categorically denounced across Milwaukee, across Wisconsin and throughout our nation.”

And Milwaukee Sen. Tammy Baldwin tweeted, “Gun violence has taken too many lives in Milwaukee and the mass shooting today is heartbreaking.”

Gun violence has taken too many lives in Milwaukee and the mass shooting today is heartbreaking. I want to thank the first responders who ran into harm's way and saved lives. My office is standing by to help the #MKE community in the wake of this tragedy. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) February 26, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also called on the Congress, saying politicians have “a duty … to take real action.”

We are closely following developments surrounding the shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Our prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones and the first responders protecting the community. Congress has a duty to them all to take real action to #EndGunViolence. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Police Department and Molson Coors did not respond to Insider’s request for a comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

