3 Injured In Shooting Near Pittsburgh High School

There are multiple reports of a shooting near a Pittsburgh-area high school.

Three male students were reportedly shot, according to WPXI.

The shooting occurred a couple of blocks from the school, according to a Pittsburgh police spokesperson.

Police have taken several persons of interest into custody, WPXI reported.

The high school was put on lockdown while police searched the area, according to a reporter for WPXI.

Classes had already ended for the day, but there were still students at the school for extracurricular activies at the time of the shooting, according to WTAE.

The high school is the largest in the Pittsburgh public school district with about 1,500 students, according to the local CBS affiliate.

City schools in Pittsburgh heightened security after the Sandy Hook shooting, according to WTAE. Some of the public schools have metal detectors, but it’s unclear if Brashear is one of them.

Victims were taken to area hospitals and their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Early reports indicated a lone shooter, but it’s unclear how many were involved.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Police Department said the victims are not coopreating with police.

Some unconfirmed details are coming out about what might have unfolded:

NEW INFO: 3 men wearing black came out of the woods and shot three students as they were leaving school per WPXI TV.

— Dave Bondy (@WPXI_DaveBondy) November 13, 2013

Police: Shooting outside Brashear High School could have possibly been retaliation for an incident in October. #wpxi

— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) November 13, 2013

Breaking: Police say shooters might have been students. Security at Brashear High School had been heightened after incident in Oct. #wpxi

— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) November 13, 2013

