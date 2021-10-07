The shooting of a high school student by the school’s safety officer is now being investigated as a homicide

The crowd gathered at the LBUSD headquarters to learn that the board unanimously voted to terminate school safety officer Eddie F. Gonzalez who was involved in the shooting death of Manuela Rodriguez on Monday, September 27. MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images / Contributor

A teen shot by a safety officer is now a homicide investigation, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

After attempting to end a physical altercation, the officer shot at Manuela Rodriguez’s car as she tried to flee.

Rodriguez was hit in the back of the head, left brain dead, and eventually died from the incident.

The shooting of an 18-year-old high school student by the school’s safety officer is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department.

On September 27, Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez was engaged in a physical altercation with a 15-year-old girl. As Rodriguez and two others attempted to flee the scene in a car, the safety officer approached the passenger side of the car, where Rodriguez was sitting. He then shot at the car, striking Rodriguez in the back of the head.

Rodriguez was left brain dead from the incident and was taken off life support Tuesday, leading to her death Wednesday, according to the LBPD.

“In light of this news, detectives are now investigating this matter as a homicide,” LBPD said.

Long Beach Unified School District safety Officer Eddie F. Gonzalez was initially placed on leave but has since been fired for his actions, specifically for violating the district’s use of force policy, NBC News reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.