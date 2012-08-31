Ex-Marine Kills Two People And Himself At New Jersey Supermarket

Pathmark employees reportedly said that Tyler shot out the windows.

Photo: AP

A former marine shot and killed two of his co-workers and himself in a New Jersey supermarket Friday morning, according to authorities. Police were called to the Pathmark on Route 9 in Old Bridge, a suburb about 25 miles outside of New York City, at about 4 a.m as employees were stocking shelves, NBC reported. Sources have identified Terence Tyler, 23, as the suspect, NJ.com reported. A Marine spokeswoman told NJ.com that Tyler served less than two years in the military and never went overseas. A law enforcement official said he may have had a history of mental illness. Tyler got into an argument with a co-worker this morning “then went out to his car and returned a short time later, dressed in camouflage and carrying weapons,” NBC New York reported.Those weapons were an AK-47 assault rifle and an automatic pistol, NJ.com reported Friday. Tyler was also reportedly wearing body armour.



Employees were preparing the store for its opening at 6 a.m.

Photo: NBC News

New Jersey 101.5 reported that Tyler fired 16 rounds into the store, targeting his coworkers.

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Cristina LoBrutto and 24-year-old Bryan Breen.

“She has a heart of gold,” a neighbour told NJ.com of LoBrutto. “She was just beginning her life. She always had a smile on her face and now some clown who is thrown away by society takes her life.”

Tyler worked at the Pathmark for about two weeks prior to the shooting, Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry told NBC New York.

Pathmark employees reportedly saw Tyler approaching the store with weapons and locked the door but the suspect shot out the windows, NBC New York reported.

Two windows of the supermarket were shot out. Other than the broken windows, the scene is “very under control,” WABC reported.

SWAT teams had set up a command post in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant and emergency responders have been standing in front of the store for the past hour.

The scene outside the Pathmark

Photo: NBC News

Suburban Old Bridge is located just across the Raritan Bay from Staten Island. New Jersey transit has closed the park & ride lot near the Pathmark. Buses will provide service while the lot remains closed.

