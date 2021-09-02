Search

Police responding to a shooting near Santee High School in Los Angeles

Azmi Haroun
Police tape
A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles School Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department are responding shooting near Santee High School in Los Angeles California on Thursday.

LAPD and LASPD said that officers arrived on the scene and two people are being treated for gunshot wounds; it is still unclear if they are students. The suspect is reportedly at large, and fled the scene on a blue bike.

After several hours, Santee High School is no longer on lockdown, LASPD said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

About the Author
Azmi Haroun