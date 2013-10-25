2 Shot Near Navy Base In Tennessee

Wikimedia Commons An aerial shot from Naval Support Activity Mid-South

Multiple people have been shot near a Navy base in Millington, Tenn,

according toNews Channel 3.

The U.S. Navy has confirmed the incident on its Twitter feed.

Action News 5 reports that at least two people have been shot and that both are now in a non-critical condition.

One victim was shot in the foot and one was shot in the leg, according to officials briefing reporters at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

News Channel 3 says that the incident occured at 5650 Attu which is listed as the Army National Guard recruiting center.

The shooter is in custody, the Navy confirmed.

He is reportedly a recruiter who was relieved of duty, according to the Associated Press. News Channel 3 reports that the shooter had been fired then came back to the base with a gun.

CNN is reporting that the victims are members of the National Guard and that they were shot during an argument.

We will be updating this post as we learn more.

