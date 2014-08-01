1 Dead And 1 Injured In Shooting Near The Chicago Board Of Trade

There’s been a shooting in the Bank of America building near the Chicago Board of Trade, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Police told the Tribune that one person is dead and another injured. A SWAT team is on the scene.

The shooting reportedly happened at about 10 a.m. on the 17th floor of the Bank of America building, according to the Tribune. One source told the newspaper the victim was shot in the head and died on scene.

Chicago police told Business Insider that there is “police activity” in the area, but could not confirm the shooting.

Here’s a photo from the scene:

The Bank of America building is right around the corner from the Chicago Board of Trade. It’s also across the street from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago:

Developing…

