2 people are dead after a shooting at a senior living facility in Maryland, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting at a senior living facility on Thursday outside of Washington, DC, in Maryland, police said.

Prince George’s County Police said on Twitter that a suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting at Gateway Village National Church Residences in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Further details about the victims’ identities and what led to the shooting remain unclear.

Police told ABC News that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.