Casualties reporting after shooting in Katy, Texas

A man entered a building of a trucking company and shot two people with a shotgun, killing one of them, before shooting and killing himself, KPRC 2 Houston and WISTV report.
The gunman had been fired from the company Wednesday morning but returned to the building where the shooting took place. He also had a pistol on him, but did not fire it, KPRC reported, citing Harris County Sheriff Ron Hickman.
Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
A viewer shared these pics from her back window of Knight Trucking. You can see bullet holes in windows @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/BmHiiOEnWt
— Brandon Walker (@KPRCBrandon) May 4, 2016
