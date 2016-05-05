Casualties reporting after shooting in Katy, Texas

Dan Turkel
Katy texas shootingCBSN via Twitter

A man entered a building of a trucking company and shot two people with a shotgun, killing one of them, before shooting and killing himself, KPRC 2 Houston and WISTV report

The gunman had been fired from the company Wednesday morning but returned to the building where the shooting took place. He also had a pistol on him, but did not fire it, KPRC reported, citing Harris County Sheriff Ron Hickman.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

