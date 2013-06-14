Four People Reported Dead After Shooting In St Louis

Wikimedia CommonsFour people have been killed after a shooting in St. Louis, KMOV reports.



The victims are two adult men and two adult women.

The shooting took place on 2700 block of Cherokee near the Cherokee Place Business Incubator around 1:50 p.m, according to police.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that at least one man and two women were taken into custody. There is reportedly a heavy police presence, with at least a dozen police cars at the scene.

CNN reports that police are still searching for the shooter.

