A Murder-Suicide In Colorado Left Four Dead Today

LONGMONT, Colo. — A man shot three people before turning the gun on himself in this rural area northwest of Denver early Tuesday morning, investigators say.A 911 operator received a call at about 4 a.m. from a woman who blurted out the address of a home in the 400-space LongView mobile home park, investigators say.



“The dispatcher heard ‘No, no, no,’ and then gunshots,” says Sgt. Tim Schwartz with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. “A male party then picks up the phone and says he’s going to kill himself. The dispatcher hears another gunshot.”

Deputies raced to the trailer home where they found two men and two women dead inside.

The gunshots woke neighbour Manuel Nunez, 58, who ran into the living room to see what had happened. Nunez’s home backs onto an open lot across the street from the cream-coloured mobile home where the shooting happened.

“I heard pop, pop, pop,” Nunez says. “I looked out the window but I didn’t see nothing.”

Schwartz says investigators are still seeking a motive and the identities of the four dead. He says more information about the incident would be released later today.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he says. “It’s just tough all the way around.”

According to deputies, three of the victims were adults. Their exact ages are unknown at this time.

A press briefing was planned for later Tuesday.

