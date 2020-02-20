At least 8 people killed in shooting in Hanau, Germany, authorities say

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Police officers secure the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020.

German newspaper Bild reported that at least eight were killed and five were injured in a shooting in Hanau, Germany.

The shooting happened in two hookah bars, according to reports.

The shootings occurred late Wednesday night local time, and the motive is still unclear.

The German newspaper Bild reported that at least eight were killed and five were injured in the shooting, which took place in two hookah bars in the city centre. Hanau is located about 15 miles (25 kilometers) east of Frankfurt, Germany.

German broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported that three people were killed at the first location before the unknown number of gunmen drove to the second location and shot five more victims.

The shootings occurred late Wednesday night local time, and the motive is still unclear. The suspect or suspects in the shootings are still at large after they fled the scene, German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

Bild reported one suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

