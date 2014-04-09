Marine Shoots, Kills Fellow Guard At Camp Lejeune Base

Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities at Camp Lejeune (luh-JERN’) in North Carolina say a Marine standing guard at the main gate has shot and killed another guard.

A statement from the base said the shooting occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The base provost marshal says the shooting isn’t considered an act of terrorism and the gunman isn’t still active.

The identity of the two guards is being withheld until relatives are notified.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into the shooting.

