Man Shot And Killed By Police Inside Tampa Bay Veterans Hospital

A man claiming he had a bomb and a knife has been shot and killed inside the emergency room of Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla, local news station WTSP is reporting.

WTSP has more:

Bay Pines Police officers rushed to the ER and during a confrontation with officers, the man was shot. He was treated at the hospital and despite efforts to save him, he reportedly died at the hospital.

ABC Action News reports there were no other injuries but the emergency department was evacuated. Police are still investigating the scene with the help of a bomb squad.

This post will be updated as we learn more.

