2 Reported Dead In Shooting At Nevada Middle School

Two people died and two were injured Monday morning in a shooting at a middle school near Reno, Nevada,

according tothe Reno Gazette-Journal.

One victim was a staff member at Sparks Middle School, police said during a press conference.

The other person who died is the shooter. It’s unclear whether the shooter killed himself.

Students from the middle school and the elementary school next door have been evacuated, according to the Associated Press.

A 13-year-old witness told the newspaper that a teacher saw a student with a gun and was shot when he told the student to put the gun down.

Authorities have secured the school and there is no longer a threat, police said. The AP reports that the shooting happened on the school campus but outside of the building.

Gazette-Journal reporter Martha Bellisle reported on Twitter that the shooter is down. Bellisle also reported earlier that the two injured people are both minors and are in critical condition.

Another witness told the Gazette-Journal: “We were at school, we were by the basketball court and we heard a pop, like a loud pop, and everybody was screaming. And then the teacher came to investigate. I thought it was a firecracker at first, but the student was pointing a gun at the teacher after the teacher told him to put it down. And then the student fired a shot at the teacher and the teacher fell and everybody ran away. … While we were running, we heard about four or five more shots.”

The witness described the shooter as young, about 13 or 14 years old, and wearing a Sparks school uniform.

Gazette-Journal reporter Siobhan McAndrew tweeted that a student told her the shooter said: “You ruined my life, now I’m going to ruin yours.”

Police said during a press conference that it’s unclear whether the shooter was targeting certain people.

Sparks Middle School will be closed for the rest of the week, police said.

Photo outside of Sparks middle school. Scene of shooting this morning. Credit: @KOLO8. http://t.co/ozzQGQciOI pic.twitter.com/UA5NK6HroJ

— KTNV Action News (@KTNV) October 21, 2013

The scene @ Sparks Middle School right now. One student confirmed shot, another dead from self inflicted gunshot. pic.twitter.com/7VcDUfyiuo

— RockWithJerry (@rockwithjerry) October 21, 2013

