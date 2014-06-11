Shooting Reported At Portland-Area High School

There has reportedly been a shooting at a high school near Portland, Oregon.
Police in Troutdale, Oregon confirmed that there has been a shooting at Reynolds High School, but had no other information at this time. Someone reported the shooting to police at 8 a.m.
CBS News is reporting there are injuries.
At this time, it’s unclear whether there’s a suspect in custody.
The school is in a lockdown.
Fox 12 in Oregon noted that it’s finals week at Reynolds High and some students didn’t have to be at the school until 11 a.m.
A Life Flight helicopter has reportedly been dispatched to the area.
Parents have been told to stay away from the school while police are responding.
