Shooting Reported At Portland-Area High School

There has reportedly been a shooting at a high school near Portland, Oregon.

Police in Troutdale, Oregon confirmed that there has been a shooting at Reynolds High School, but had no other information at this time. Someone reported the shooting to police at 8 a.m.

CBS News is reporting there are injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear whether there’s a suspect in custody.

The school is in a lockdown.

Fox 12 in Oregon noted that it’s finals week at Reynolds High and some students didn’t have to be at the school until 11 a.m.

A Life Flight helicopter has reportedly been dispatched to the area.

Parents have been told to stay away from the school while police are responding.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.