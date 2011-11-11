Man Shot At Occupy Burlington, Possible Suicide

Police in Burlington, Vt. are investigating the apparent shooting of a 35-year-old man at the town’s Occupy Burlington encampment.



According to the Burlington Free Press police say they have recovered a weapon, that there is no danger to the public, and it may be several hours before they know more.

At about 2:20 p.m. a man was removed from his bloodstained tent as protesters stood about consoling each other.

The encampment which sprang up October 28 is now cordoned off by police.

Update 3:44 p.m: Protesters are now saying they believe the shooting was self-inflicted and they were, in fact, obtaining a warrant to go in the tent where the shooting occurred.

