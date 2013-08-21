Suspect In Custody After Reports Of Shots Fired At Georgia Elementary School

Police have taken a suspect into custody who may have fired shots at Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to WSBTV.

It doesn’t appear there are any injuries. All students have been accounted for.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s who was wearing all black and carrying an AK-47, according to multiple local news outlets.

About 30 shots were fired.

Students at the elementary school were evacuated from the school upon reports of a gunman, according to Fox 5 in Atlanta. Shots were fired at the school, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Fox 5 reports that the armed man in custody didn’t want to hurt anyone and wanted to speak to police.

A TV news station’s helicopter reportedly shows students running from the school building.

#Breaking: Students evac’d to safe area; report of man armed w/ gun at Ronald E. McNair ES in Decatur. Live on FOX 5 pic.twitter.com/iQbsRl00MD

— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) August 20, 2013

PHOTO: Children run from McNair Elementary School in SE Atlanta after reports of gunman pic.twitter.com/Eq1KLWXdKQ

— Brett Rosner (@Brosner85) August 20, 2013

The gunman reportedly asked a school employee to call WSBTV:

WSB-TV employee says someone in school office called and told her the suspect asked someone to call #wsbtv

— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 20, 2013

#wsbtv assignment desk editor says she could hear gunshots while on the phone with someone in McNair Elementary School office.

— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 20, 2013

There is now a heavy police presence around the school:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.