Suspect In Custody After Reports Of Shots Fired At Georgia Elementary School

Pamela Engel

Police have taken a suspect into custody who may have fired shots at Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to WSBTV.

It doesn’t appear there are any injuries. All students have been accounted for.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s who was wearing all black and carrying an AK-47, according to multiple local news outlets.

About 30 shots were fired.

Students at the elementary school were evacuated from the school upon reports of a gunman, according to Fox 5 in Atlanta. Shots were fired at the school, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Fox 5 reports that the armed man in custody didn’t want to hurt anyone and wanted to speak to police.

A TV news station’s helicopter reportedly shows students running from the school building.

The gunman reportedly asked a school employee to call WSBTV:

There is now a heavy police presence around the school:

