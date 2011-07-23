At Least 91 Dead In Norway After Gunman Goes On Rampage At Youth Camp, Bombs Oslo

Norwegian police confirm that at least 91 people were killed on the island of Utoya today, after a gunman went on a rampage targeting young members of the incumbent labour Party, who were there for a summer camp.



Initial reports indicated that approximately 10 people had been killed on the island, in addition to seven people who were killed in a massive bomb explosion in Oslo.

22 people are being treated for serious injuries as a result of the bomb.

The AP reports that Norwegian police director Oystein Maeland told reporters early Saturday they had discovered many more victims.

“It’s taken time to search the area. What we know now is that we can say that there are at least 80 killed at Utoya.”

The alleged shooter has been identified as 32-year-old Anders Behring Breivik and police officials are saying he appears to have acted alone: “It seems like that this is not linked to any international terrorist organisations at all.”

The NYT says he has been “characterised by officials as a right-wing extremist.”

Breivik posed as a policeman to gain access to Utoya in the wake of the bomb blast in Oslo, allegedly saying he was there for a “routine check.” He was then transported to the island by labour Party officials on that pretense, whereupon he started shooting wildly at youths who had gathered to hear the news about the explosion in the capital.

Breivik is alleged to have opened fire, then hunted those who ran, with “several killed as they tried to get to the water.” Victims are as young as 16, according to the NYT. He was arrested on the island by police.

The Norwegian Prime Minister was scheduled to attend the rally at Utoya the following day.

A jihadist group took responsibility for the attack before the Norwegian suspect was arrested, and so far the claim appears to be just that.

Law enforcement says the investigation is ongoing, and the question of whether a car bomb was used in Oslo has not yet been confirmed. Police say the death toll could still rise.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW (Refresh for updates)



Saturday July 23rd, 12:06 am UTOYA SHOOTING UPDATE: DEATH TOLL RAISED TO 80; GUNMAN’S NAME REVEALED

Police have now confirmed that at least 80 are dead on Utoya, according to the New York Times, with some victims as young as 16. Earlier reports confirmed 10 had been killed on the island, though eyewitness reports suggested as many has 30 bodies on the ground.

The alleged shooter has been identified as 32-year-old Anders Behrig Breivik. Police have characterised him as a right-wing extremist.

5:32 “Witness confirms man in police uniform carrying shotgun and a sniperrifle travelling to Utøya” earlier today — report5:25 pm Police confirm undetonated explosives were found at Utoya, and said that while 10 have so far been confirmed dead at Utoya, the number is expected to rise. The gunman used an automatic or semi-automatic weapon. They confirm the shooter is a Norwegian citizen but won’t confirm his ethnicity.

Bomb search still going on in downtown Oslo, and at Utoya.

4:55 pm “Police believes man capture in #Utoya was seen 2 minutes before explosion getting out of large truck in central” — Gisli Olafsson

4:44 pm: MAN ARRESTED IS NORWEGIAN.

“Police have been given unlimited funds to find who did this, and to bring them to justice. My thoughts go to all of you affected,” PM says in press conference.

4:04 pm: 17 confirmed dead in two attacks — 10 at island, and 7 in bomb blast.

Suspect arrested at Utoya had been observed in Oslo before explosions, police say according to BBC. There was time to drive from Oslo to Utoya in time between attacks.

3:53 Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs confirms gunman was white. The Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg and foreign minister will speak to press in half an hour.

3:36 Police confirm it’s the same man behind two attacks, with 9 dead at island. There was a possible fake police officer spotted near government building that was bombed. They also confirm in new press conference that the man they’re interrogating is dressed as a police officer.

Police say, via Ketil Stensrud: “The assailant has NEVER been part of the police force, and has no relation to us. We can’t say anything about nationality.” Police still won’t comment on the alleged dead said to be floating in water at Utoya, and that they’re still searching for victims.

3:30 pm Kids at Utoya were attacked by gunman as they gathered to learn about events in Oslo. He was reportedly transported to the island by the Labour Party’s OWN boat. He was dressed as policeman, and said he was going for a “routine check.”

BBC reporting that 11 are dead.



There are reports of 40 -50 ambulances on route to Utoya. The first group of kids has left the island.

Sky News has an account from a survivor on Utoya. Here’s a photo of kids swimming from the attack.



3:04 pm Reports about Utoya said to be “sounding worse and worse.”

The gunman is alleged to have opened fire, then hunted those who ran, with “several killed as they tried to get to the water.“



2:58 Police have reopened the road into Utoya for relatives, and there’s a “frenetic level of activity.”

Meanwhile hospital in Oslo asking for people with blood type O to report to nearest hospital.

2:45 Police confirm in brief press conference that the man arrested at Utoya has a link to bomb in Oslo. They also revealed they know the Utoya gunman’s identity.

They say they cannot confirm if events were part of a terror plot or not, but are advising those living in Oslo to remain inside as they don’t know if there are more bombs. They said they will be able to update on casualty numbers within the hour, but will not comment on witness report that there were 20 or more bodies on the ground at Utoya.

Sky News is reporting that the man arrested at Utoya was shot and wounded.

2:39 Here’s a photo of peole at Utoya, in which individuals have been blurred.

2:35 From the New York Times: “A terror group, Ansar al-Jihad al-Alami, or the Helpers of the Global Jihad, issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, according to Will McCants, a terrorism analyst at C.N.A., a research institute that studies terrorism.”

Also, an Airport Express Train was stopped after suspicious package found, according to the Norwegian public broadcaster.

2:31 “Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet reporting that they’re receiving videos from public they can’t publish unedited” — Snoore Byrne, via Stian Pride

2:25 First photo from Utoya, via Ketil Stensrud.

2:17 Now reports of up to 20 – 30 dead youths floating near shore of Utoya, which is still unconfirmed.

An eyewitness in a boat that was helping police to evacuate the island, told Norwegian TV that there were 20- 30 dead bodies in the water.

Journalist and witness in central Oslo talking to BBC: “It looks like a war zone.”

There is also now video of people swimming for their lives off shore of Utoya.

2:11 Shooter at Utoya arrived in silver car, with bulletproof vest, according to Norwegian media.

2:05 pm Police believe there are explosives on the island of Utoya.

Norwegian police just put out a statement telling those who live in Oslo to leave the city centre; to stay indoors; avoid large gatherings now and through the weekend; limit cell phone use.

The release also confirmed that they believe there’s a link between the two attacks, several are dead and there is reason to believe there are explosives on the island of Utoya.

1:56 ‘Police have evacuated youths at a local petrol station on Utøya. Situation remains critical and chaotic” — Ketil Stensrud on Twitter.

“Radio P1 say the shooter at Utøya tried to lure the youths to him before shoots,” say eyewitnesses.

No-one has claimed responsibility yet.



1:50 Now Oslo police are saying they can’t confirm if people were killed at Utoya, though various media have confirmed there were fatalities. Also first responders are saying they have seen dead on ground in Utoya.

Also, there’s an unsubstantiated report that shooter called police before he was arrested.

Seriously injured victims at hospital in Oslo: 11.



1:47 Horrific descriptions of young people scrambling to get away from gunman at Utoya.

1:42 Witnesses have seen soldiers taking up positions around Central Oslo — Reuters, via BBC. Oslo’s airport has been secured by armed forces.

Hospitals and police stations will also be guarded by the military.

1:41 No report yet on “walking wounded” says doctor at main hospital in Oslo, thought predicts could be at least 100.



1:37 BBC reports that 7 people have now been confirmed dead as a result of the blast in Oslo; two are critically injured. People are still trapped inside buildings at the explosion site.

Still no confirmation on how many bombs were used, or if a car bomb was one cause of the explosion.



1:35 pm Police say there is reason to believe that the bombing and shooting ARE connected.

The shooter has been arrested according to reports, though not before killing 5-6. There are reports that he is tall, blonde, and blue-eyed.

Earlier: Shooter allegedly came into the camp under the pretense of being a policeman checking on the scene following up on the terrorist attack

The camp is on the island of Utoya.

From The Guardian’s liveblog of the explosion:

5.16pm: Neil Perry in Oslo just sent me this worrying development. I’ll try to get more details:

A man disguised as a police officer began shooting where prime minister Jens Stoltenberg was attending a Labour party conference at Utoya, Stoltenberg has just confirmed.

He said there is a ‘critical and serious situation’ where he is (but he is safe).

He was speaking on the phone to Norwegian TV station TV2.

There are reports of people trying to swim to the mainland for safety.

According to the BBC: “He was shooting wildly.. many were hit.” Anti-terror police have been sent to the island.

These tweets from journalist Ketil B Stensrud offer more horrifying details

For the best coverage, this BBC feed is excellent.



