There's Been A Shooting On Indiana State University's Campus

A student was shot near a residence hall at Indiana State University in Terre Haute on Saturday, according to a crime alerton the university’s website.

Here’s the full alert:

A shooting near the Lincoln Quad residence Hall occurred within the past several minutes, a male student claims he was struck by gunfire while walking on campus. The male was conscious and alert. Please stay away from the area while police investigate, anyone with information is asked to call 812 237 5555 or 911.

Guns are prohibited at ISU.

We will update this post as more information is released.

